Ballinger High School Senior Class of 2019

Your Name Jon Marcon Parents: Brian and Frances Strube Most Influential People: My uncle, grandmother, and grandfather are the most influential to me because no matter what happens in life, they all seem to find the brighter side of the situation. My uncle has helped me be the man I am today and I greatly appreciate it, he has been my best friend since I was born. My grandmother has helped me through life ups and downs and I don’t know how I could ever repay her for that My grandfather has pushed me to be a respectful young man and I am so grateful for all of these people. Most Important Memory: I have plenty of important memories such as all of the fishing trips me and my family take. We all go and have fun but its basically a bonding time that you can never get back. I remember one time, we caught this gar that was as big as me and my uncle both and my grandpa got mad that we brought it into the boat because it was so slimy. Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years? I plan to finish out college and get a successful job. Id like to either go to school for criminal justice and be a border patrol or go into ag mechanics. Id like to play baseball at a higher level also, I plan to attend a junior college if a four year college doesn’t work and play baseball there, and then transfer to a four year college and try to play baseball there.