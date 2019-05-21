Ballinger High School Senior Class of 2019

|Your Name
|
|Harley Ashton Belk
|Parents:
|
|Harley and Michelle Belk
|Grandparents:
|
|Allen and Elsie Belk, Susan Forse, late Mickell Lindemann
|Most Influential People:
|
|My parents and grandparents.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|In the next 10 years I plan to be a college graduate and working to provide for my family.
|Your Name
|
|Brittany Blackshear
|Parents:
|
|
|Grandparents:
|
|
|Most Influential People:
|
|
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|
|Your Name
|
|Kinlee Bowman
|Parents:
|
|Cord and Terilyn Bowman
|Grandparents:
|
|Roy & Toni Bowman and Cecil & Lynn Bartlett
|Most Influential People:
|
|The most Influential person in my life would have to be my Papa. He is one person I can always count on to put a smile on my face. He has taught me that through faith and determination anything is possible and to see the good in all things.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|One of my favorite memories of high school would be from my sophomore year. This was the first year we did powderpuff football and my class won. This was one of the best days because everyone was having fun, even though the juniors at the time said we cheated.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|In ten years I hope to be graduated from Texas Tech University and to obtain a degree in kinesiology to become a physical therapist. I’ve always loved the idea of helping people and I just hope to one day be able to achieve this goal.
|Your Name
|
|Sydney Bowman
|Parents:
|
|Roxan and Cody Bowman
|Grandparents:
|
|Toni and Roy Bowman and Ellen Tillery
|Most Influential People:
|
|My mom and dad because they are always supportive of me in whatever I am doing. They have always done whatever is possible to be at every event I participate in and do whatever they can to help me reach my goals.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|State cross country my junior year. It is something that not many people get to experience and I’m glad I got to experience it with an amazing coach and friends.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|In ten years, I hope to be graduated from Oklahoma State with a degree in Kinesiology. My plan is to become a cross country and track coach and also teach health sciences. I want to be able to share my passion of sports with young athletes and students.
|Your Name
|
|Kennedy Byler
|Parents:
|
|
|Grandparents:
|
|
|Most Influential People:
|
|
|Most Important Memory:
|
|
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|
|Your Name
|
|Nicholas Casarez
|Parents:
|
|Jesse & Lisa McClure and the late Nicholas Casarez
|Grandparents:
|
|George Ruiz and the late Doris Edl Ruiz, Linda Casarez and the late Anzelmo Casarez
|Most Influential People:
|
|My family
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|The Army
|Your Name
|
|Ashley Cochran
|Parents:
|
|Cynthia Matthews, Steve Cochran
|Grandparents:
|
|Dorothy Cochran
|Most Influential People:
|
|The most influential people in my life are my parents and other members of my family who have helped me through most of my life.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|My most important memory would have to be the day my father passed away, it is most important to me because it’s something I will never forget.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I believe my life will lead me to a bachelors degree in college and a job in the field of forensics.
|
|Your Name
|
|AJ Colombo
|Parents:
|
|Genni Colombo, Phillip Colombo
|Most Influential People:
|
|My parents are the most influential because they supported me through my entire life.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I plan to attend the DigiPen Institute of Technology in Redmond, WA. When I graduate, I will pursue a career as a computer programmer to design video games.
|Your Name
|
|Benjamin Colombo
|Parents:
|
|Phillip & Genni Colombo
|Grandparents:
|
|Ben & Eula Mae Taylor, Anthony & Louise Colombo
|Most Influential People:
|
|My grandparents have been the most influential people in my life. They gave me guidance and love while they were here on Earth and I can’t thank them enough for instilling determination and drive in my life.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|My most important memory from high school was receiving my Texas Music Scholar Award from my choral master Dale Ellis.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|In 10 years will have attended Angelo State University and received my degree in Communication. After school, I will pursue a career as a real estate agent.
|
|Your Name
|
|Lexie Davenport
|Parents:
|
|Connie and Edward Davenport
|Grandparents:
|
|Patti and CJ Robinson
|Most Influential People:
|
|My grandparents they have always helped me immensely, always have supported me to be the best me I can be. My mom is my biggest cheerleader. And my dad always pushes me to work hard and be myself in a world that tells you not to be.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|The moment Coach Harrison (Matschek) told me in 7th grade to run cross country, I thought she was crazy. I was sure I didn’t want to run, but I ended up realizing that I was pretty good. My confidence started to grow. She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. She introduced me into something that I never thought I would truly love. It showed me that you can do anything you set your mind to. To keep pushing even when it hurts. That is true will power.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I see myself working as a dental assistant. Married with beautiful children and have a couple of dogs. I hope to have traveled to some cool places. I will still run every once in a while. One thing I know for sure is that singing will always be something I will never stop doing.
|Your Name
|
|Marina Victorina DeHoyos
|Parents:
|
|Sylvia Arteaga & Felipe DeHoyos Jr.
|Grandparents:
|
|Grandmothers Felicitas Bautista, & Dina Villarreal. Grandfathers Juan Bautista, Marcos Arteaga, & Felipe DeHoyos Sr.
|Most Influential People:
|
|My grandparents passed and living of supporting me in my future goals. Thank You, Grandma and Grandpa, for the sacrifices you made for me to giving your kids a better life.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|To all of the school events that I attended and have fallen at. Meaning football games, hallway meetings with doors, the pep rallies, the band practices, Coronation, Prom, and Sports Banquets. Thank you for all the people who laughed and asked if I was okay.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|Hopefully not in a hospital for the wrong reasons for my incapability to walk. To being at a hospital working with kids as a pediatric nurse.
|Your Name
|
|Joshua De Los Santos
|Grandparents:
|
|Jose De Los Santos Sr, Cathy De Los Santos
|Most Influential People:
|
|My grandpa teaches me everything I need to know in life, but when it comes to who influences me, nobody really influences me.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|My most important memory is getting my first paycheck at my first job because it showed that hard work does pay off.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I hope to be a successful welder in the next 10 years.
|Your Name
|
|Jerry Flores
|Grandparents:
|
|
|Most Influential People:
|
|
|Most Important Memory:
|
|
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|
|
|Your Name
|
|Jadyn Gore
|Parents:
|
|Jason & Kelsey Gore, Joanna Gore
|Grandparents:
|
|JC & Dana Gore, Melba Ellis, Bobby Johnson
|Most Influential People:
|
|The people who influenced me the most through high school were my coaches. My coaches taught me important traits that I will use throughout my life such as leadership, honesty, accountability, and integrity.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|One of the best memories of my senior year was walking the field at the last home football game.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I hope to have a family of my own and working as a pharmacist somewhere in Dallas/Fort Worth area.
|Your Name
|
|Melodie Gray
|Parents:
|
|Julie Riley Gray
|Grandparents:
|
|Mike and Suzann Riley
|Most Influential People:
|
|I would say that the most influential person in my life is my former FCCLA advisor, Julie Halfmann. I truly believe that experiencing her in all of her craziness was one of the best things that has ever happened to me. She forced me out of my shell and pushed me to grow into the woman I am today. I can confidently say that Mrs. Halfmann is the woman that taught me that it’s okay to be vulnerable with people and form close relationships. I am forever grateful for the amount of growth she caused for me.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|My most important memory going through school would be all of the experiences I had at the State FCCLA Conference in Dallas. This was in April of my junior year and I traveled with two other students along with Mrs. Julie Halfmann. We laughed and cried together throughout that trip over a wide variety of things ranging from receiving the news of Mrs. Halfmann resigning all the way to getting lost in downtown Dallas. I will never forget the experiences I had on this trip, not only because I was proud of my project, but also because of the fun I had.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|Hopefully, in ten years I will be out of school and licensed to practice as a clinical psychologist. My ultimate goal is to wind up working in a state psychiatric facility or a prison working with severely mentally ill patients. In addition, I hope that I won’t be drowning in student loan debt.
|Your Name
|
|Neo Gray
|Parents:
|
|Julie & Alex Vela/Seth & Tosha Gray
|Grandparents:
|
|Steven Gray
|Most Influential People:
|
|The most influential people in my life are my uncle, Steve Gray and my grandpa, Steven Gray.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|Shocking my teammates and coach the first time I ever slam dunked the ball.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I have big plans for my future which will probably take me far away from my hometown. I look forward to these experiences and know that I’ll always have a true home and family to visit.
|Your Name
|
|Kayli Greer
|Parents:
|
|Marci virden, Lynn virden, William Greer and Amy jo Greer
|Grandparents:
|
|Robert virden , Bonnie Virden, Eva Greer, and Johnny Greer
|Most Influential People:
|
|My grandparents Eva and Johnny Greer
|Most Important Memory:
|
|My dad teaching me how to play softball 14 years ago
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I’m planning on attending the national guard. Then come back to fulfill my dreams of becoming a physical therapist
|Your Name
|
|Cody Harral
|Parents:
|
|Tony and Terri Harral
|Grandparents:
|
|John and Carolyn Jennings, Pat and Carolyn Harral, and Wayne and Deanna Trott
|Most Influential People:
|
|The most influential people in my life are my parents. They have always been very supportive in all of my endeavors and have spent countless hours and driven many miles to attend all of my numerous activities. It is nice to know that wherever I was, I could look up into the stands and see them supporting me.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|My favorite memory of high school was during my junior year when we were in the bi-district playoffs in baseball. We were playing Presidio and we were tied at six in the bottom of the 5th inning. I came up to bat and singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs to take the lead. We went on to win the game 10-6.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I plan to attend Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, where I will major in biology with a minor in biochemistry. I recently committed to playing football at HSU and look forward to becoming a Cowboy. I plan to one day attend medical school where I hope to become an orthopedic doctor with a specialty in sports medicine.
|Your Name
|
|Hannah Holcomb
|Parents:
|
|Kurt and Cassie Holcomb
|Grandparents:
|
|Carol Stokes
|Most Influential People:
|
|The most influential person in my life is my business teacher. She has pushed me, motivated me, and helped me become the person I am today. Mrs. Gibbs, not only helped me become a State Finalist in DECA two years in a row, but she also gave me life advice that I would not trade for the world. She was definitely my school mom.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|My most important memory was going to Atlanta for Internationals in DECA my junior year.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I will hopefully be studying hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean and traveling the world for research.
|Your Name
|
|Luke Holik
|Parents:
|
|Shaelynna Holik
|Grandparents:
|
|Dwaine Lange, Fraron and Jaycee Holik, Bill Evans, Ike Broome
|Most Influential People:
|
|My mother Shaelynna Holik, aunt Julianna Gould and her husband, Allen Gould, grandfathers Dwaine Lange, Fraron Holik, Ike Broome, and Bill Evans, and lastly, my grandmothers that are no longer with us – Judy Lange and Anne Wolfe
|Most Important Memory:
|
|I’ve had all kinds of fun; it is quite difficult to pick a single favorite memory. I’ll go with the Black Sabbath concert I attended in September of 2016 in Dallas. It was the band’s farewell tour, and what better way to end a nearly 50 year career than with Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler at perhaps their strongest point ever. But more than that, it was one of the last things my grandmother Judy wanted for me before she passed. She made absolutely sure that I was able to go, and in the end, that mattered to me more than anything else.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I wish I knew how to answer this question with a definitive answer, but the truth is – there isn’t one. Life is complex and unpredictable; there’s no telling where anything or anyone will be in 10 years. My hope at this point is to become a successful accountant; we’ll have to wait and see where this road leads.
|Your Name
|
|Jayden Briley Hostetter
|Parents:
|
|Shelly & Casey Rosser
|Grandparents:
|
|Sharon & William Templer
|Most Influential People:
|
|The most influential person in my life is my mother because she is a hard worker and does what she sets out to do.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|My most important memory is when I got my drivers license.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I hope I have a respectable career in the Navy and am living a happy life.
|
|Your Name
|
|Kelsey Hughes
|Parents:
|
|Kyle and Elke Hughes
|Grandparents:
|
|Mary Ann and Glenn Hughes Christa and James Roberts
|Most Influential People:
|
|My older sister, Jayden, has constantly been my most influential person. She has helped me overcome many different adversities I have dealt with throughout the years.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|My most important memory was being able to play two years of varsity softball with my older sister before she graduated.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|In the next ten years, I hope to be happy with a loving family. I hope to have whatever career my heart feels is right at the time that also allows me to support my family finically.
|Your Name
|
|Lauren Jalomo
|Parents:
|
|Norma Jalomo, Rumaldo jr. Jalomo
|Grandparents:
|
|Susie Sanchez, Oscar Sanchez, Yolanda Jalomo, Rumaldo Sr. Jalomo.
|Most Influential People:
|
|My Grandparents – they know how to awaken their grand babies with emotions that no other relative can do.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|Getting my softball awards my junior and senior year
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|Accomplishing my future goals.
|
|Your Name
|
|Ryann Jarvis
|Parents:
|
|Jodi Jarvis
|Grandparents:
|
|Harold & Kay Browning and Barabara Browning
|Most Influential People:
|
|My mom and grandpa have been the most influential people in my life because they have always been there for me and they have also taught me that with hard work, I can do anything.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|Being part of the Ballinger Bearcat Band has been the best memory of high school. I had so much fun playing in the stands on football nights, playing in parades for our community, and competing in band competitions.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|In the next ten years, I will finish college, be established in my future career, and be HAPPY!
|
|Your Name
|
|Austin Keesee
|Parents:
|
|Jodi Gibbs, and Micheal Keesee
|Grandparents:
|
|Sam, and Marty Keesee. Christy, and Jerry Gibbs
|Most Influential People:
|
|My Dad
|Most Important Memory:
|
|Catching my first fish
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|Happiness
|
|Your Name
|
|Kamrin King
|Parents:
|
|Kelly & Amanda King
|Grandparents:
|
|Steve & Tammie Mueller and Ronnie & Lynn King
|Most Influential People:
|
|My family and friends are my main support system; I wouldn’t be where I am at today with out them.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|Going zip lining in Costa Rica with a group of kids from my school was one of the most fun moments I remember.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I hope I will have a nice job at a hospital and not be to far away from home.
|
|Your Name
|
|Oriana King
|Parents:
|
|Stefani Hamilton and Erik King
|Grandparents:
|
|Michelle and James Pechal & Lynn and Ronnie King
|Most Influential People:
|
|My biggest influence is my mother because she handles anything and everything my siblings and I need independently. I admire her ability to be a great mom regardless of some difficult circumstances.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|Making it to state in DECA.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I hope to achieve a career dealing with children in the medical field.
|Your Name
|
|Litzy Alessandra Leon
|Parents:
|
|Jesse and Andrea Leon
|Most Influential People:
|
|friends, family
|Most Important Memory:
|
|Every moment in life is memorable
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|somewhere where I’ll be comfortable
|Your Name
|
|Deaundre Manley
|Parents:
|
|
|Most Influential People:
|
|
|Most Important Memory:
|
|
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|
|
|Your Name
|
|Jon Marcon
|Parents:
|
|Brian and Frances Strube
|Most Influential People:
|
|My uncle, grandmother, and grandfather are the most influential to me because no matter what happens in life, they all seem to find the brighter side of the situation. My uncle has helped me be the man I am today and I greatly appreciate it, he has been my best friend since I was born. My grandmother has helped me through life ups and downs and I don’t know how I could ever repay her for that My grandfather has pushed me to be a respectful young man and I am so grateful for all of these people.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|I have plenty of important memories such as all of the fishing trips me and my family take. We all go and have fun but its basically a bonding time that you can never get back. I remember one time, we caught this gar that was as big as me and my uncle both and my grandpa got mad that we brought it into the boat because it was so slimy.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I plan to finish out college and get a successful job. Id like to either go to school for criminal justice and be a border patrol or go into ag mechanics. Id like to play baseball at a higher level also, I plan to attend a junior college if a four year college doesn’t work and play baseball there, and then transfer to a four year college and try to play baseball there.
|Your Name
|
|Haley Matschek
|Parents:
|
|Cody and Amanda Snodgrass & Scott and Courtney Matschek
|Grandparents:
|
|Charles and Helen Matschek & Gerald and Brenda Merrifield
|Most Influential People:
|
|The most influential people that I have in my life right now would have to be all of my family members. They have never failed to support me in anything that I do. Wherever I decide to go with my life, I know that they will be by my side, cheering me on along the way.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|One of my favorite memories I have from high school would have to be from the Powderpuff Tournament my sophomore year. We beat the senior girls team, whose coach happened to be my older brother, Tyler. Mr. Manley congratulated us on our championship win and named me the MVP of the tournament. My whole class then began to shout, “Haley’s better than Tyler,” over and over again.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I believe that in 10 years, I will have an Aggie ring on my finger and will be finishing up with medical school, which will mark the beginning the long journey of becoming a general surgeon.
|
|Your Name
|
|Clarice McKinnon
|Parents:
|
|Dr. Mark and Ellen McKinnon
|Grandparents:
|
|David B. McKinnon and Janet McKinnon, Jay Hardy and Edith Hardy
|Most Influential People:
|
|My parents who have supported me and been there for me my whole life. They have had such a positive influence on me to be successful and to work hard at whatever I do. They have also shown me how to trust God in every circumstance, I am so thankful for them!
|Most Important Memory:
|
|One Act practices and competitions were always so much fun. I am very passionate about theater and the arts so getting to experience something that allowed me to make new friends and have new experiences will always be my most important memory of high school.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|Hopefully I will be a Family Physician by then. If it is a part of God’s plan for me I would like to be married and maybe have kids.
|Your Name
|
|Adolph Medina III
|Parents:
|
|Sean and Noemi Benson. Adolph Medina Jr
|Grandparents:
|
|Adolph and Lucy Medina, Berta Arreola, Manuel Gomez, Gerry and Gina Benson
|Most Influential People:
|
|my mother taught me to be polite, to smile and to be an all around gentleman. my dad taught me to work hard and be whoever i want to be. my other dad taught me to tell innapropriate jokes and to shake off all of the pain.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|i went on a camping trip with my dad, my stepdad, and my brother. there i learned when it was time to take a stand and be a man, then id have to become the man that others can look up to.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|i hope that i can finally find happiness and do what i love to do.
|Your Name
|
|Carrie Michelle Medrano
|Parents:
|
|Mario and Denise Medrano
|Grandparents:
|
|Vince and Tommie Medrano – Carl and Jeanette Wilde
|Most Influential People:
|
|The most influential person in my life has to be my mother. My mom and I have been as close as can be for as long as I can remember. She has aways been my best friend. Life hasn’t been easy for us, but the way she handled situations and dealt with stress really amazes me. Those characteristics she holds are a reason why she is my inspiration as well. She has always pushed me to do my best and I would not be the stubborn, yet go getter that I am today. I owe it all to her.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|Our old FCCLA advisor, Julie Halfmann, was a hoot and a half. I, along with two other students, were going to a competition in Dallas. We were trying to find the parking garage to our hotel, and the trolly tracks were right in front of it. Mrs. Halfmann, just turned onto the tracks, and the three of us were freaking out because, hello that’s train tracks. All three of us were screaming as Mrs. Halfmann whipped a sharp left turn into the parking garage and then proceeded to use the parking garage ramps as a rollercoaster and throwing her hands up and screaming “wee” all the way down to the bottom before coming to a complete stop. All 4 of us share that memory and know it will never be forgotten.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|It’s hard to say where it will lead me because no one really knows. However, I hope to be a certified counselor, working in a counseling practice somewhere in a big city. I plan on having my masters in Social Work, which will allow me to work almost anywhere. I will be in a small apartment with my dog Piper of course. Truthfully however, I hope to be happy in the future. Happy with life no matter where it leads me. Happiness is important to me, and I hope to be able to provide happiness to any patient I see, and make happiness for myself.
|
|Your Name
|
|Joseph Nombrano
|Parents:
|
|Anthony Nombrano, Lori Martinez
|Most Influential People:
|
|My father always got on to me for getting a high B on a report card so it pushed me to do better. I’ve always been competitive so when my friends started beating me in a class, I’d work harder to get a better grade than them. My sister gave me so many talks on why doing good in school is very important. She also said that if I don’t do good then she’ll beat me up and I didn’t know if she was kidding but I was not taking any chances.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|I think my most important memory is when I won my very first, first place medal in tennis. I won it with my partner Jayse. I remember the match being long and hot the whole time. The match was also very close but we came out with the win and we hugged each other and cheered for a little bit.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I think I’ll be living a pretty good life with a job as an accountant. I’ll be living in my own home and maybe with my wife if I get one.
|Your Name
|
|Celeste Oldham
|Parents:
|
|Shellie Harrell & Rusty Oldham
|Grandparents:
|
|Tommy & Patricia Harrell
|Most Influential People:
|
|The most influential people in my life would have to be my parents because they have both taught me that no matter how hard life gets you down. You just gotta smile a push through your struggles with faith and hope that things will get better.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|The most important memory I have growing up in life would have would have to be the something my dad once told me when I was feeling down about myself. I’ve always struggled with self esteem issues and lack of confidence and when my dad would see me in a sad place he would always tell me “You can take the most beautiful girl and take her smile away and give her an ugly attitude and she would be the ugliest person, but you take a not so pretty person and give them a smile and a good heart makes them some of the most beautiful people.” I remind myself of these words every day and remember to treat everyone with a kind heart because looks don’t make you beautiful. Your personality, smile, and heart is what makes you truly beautiful.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|In ten years I hope to have a job as a dental assistant with a family by my side. I’ve always wanted a family of my own and thats a dream I will hope to have pursued in ten years.
|Your Name
|
|Claudia Peña
|Parents:
|
|Hugo Pena And Erica Peña
|Grandparents:
|
|Delphine Duarte Gonzalez And Raymundo Gonzalez
|Most Influential People:
|
|my parents because they are both very hardworking and kindhearted
|Most Important Memory:
|
|Playing Games With My Family and having fun with my family
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|i would be a radiologist and be successful in life
|Your Name
|
|Marissa Peña
|Parents:
|
|
|Grandparents:
|
|
|Most Influential People:
|
|
|Most Important Memory:
|
|
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|
|Your Name
|
|Skylar Plant
|Parents:
|
|Aimee Plant
|Most Influential People:
|
|I consider the incredible women I’m surrounded by to be the most influential people in my life. Mrs.Wilson, who inspired me to pursue my dream of expanding my musical abilities at the collegiate level, has become a large part of my life and will always be someone I think of when remembering the people who have really helped me through life. My mom, who brought my brothers and I to Ballinger the end of my sophomore year, takes care of and supports my siblings and I through everything life throws at us. I have been very fortunate to have been raised and influenced by such a strong woman. I have learned from her to never let someone distract me from being who I am, and that a strong woman can accomplish anything she puts her mind to without the help of others.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|One of the most important things I have experienced while living in Ballinger is discovering who I am and what I stand for. While living here I have seen extreme religious discrimination as well as discrimination against gender; which has inspired me to try and discover ways to help those who feel unwelcome in small towns like Ballinger where any opinion opposing the majority is attacked. I am grateful that living in Ballinger has sparked many things in me I didn’t know were there, and has helped me discover the things in life I value such as the equality of every person regardless of their race, gender or religion, and I hope I can someday be a part of transforming towns like Ballinger to be more accepting of every kind of person.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I can’t even begin to imagine where I will be in 10 years. I am hoping that after spending some time at NAU as a music major I will be able to pursue a career that will continue improving my musical abilities.
|Your Name
|
|Jayden Rivera-McDuffee
|Parents:
|
|Jaslyn & Chad McDuffee
|Grandparents:
|
|Catherine and Juan Delarosa, Jan And Jerry Klaras, Dillard and Sherry McDuffee, Catarina and Joanna Rivera
|Most Influential People:
|
|Chad and Jaslyn McDuffee had been two of the most influential people in my life. They took me into their family about 3 years ago and raised me into the man I am becoming. I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for me.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|The day I got adopted.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I plan on graduating college with an associates degree to become an electrician.
|Your Name
|
|Azalea Dee Rodriguez
|Parents:
|
|Asisla & Steven Rodriguez
|Grandparents:
|
|Esther Molina
|Most Influential People:
|
|My parents are my biggest influence in my life and have helped me all through my life. If it wasn’t for them and their guide, I wouldn’t know where I would be.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|When I traveled to South Dakota with my family, I most remember how fun and how much of a big experience it was for me.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|In 10 years, I hope to see myself working the profession I’ve always dreamed of as well living in Dallas and making a living for myself.
|
|Your Name
|
|Grace Rutledge
|Parents:
|
|Melody and Steven Rutledge
|Grandparents:
|
|Lawrence Gilley
|Most Influential People:
|
|My Grandpa Lawrence Gilley is one of the most influential people in my life. When I was little I noticed he always worked very hard. Even though his hardships, he never let anything bring him down.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|My most important memory from high school was when I was in softball Junior year and our team won Ballinger’s first playoff game in four years.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|Well, hopefully if I make the right decisions, in 10 years I should have a successful job and be married with an adopted child. What job I shall have, I do not know, but I’ll figure it out in college.
|
|Your Name
|
|Josh Sauceda
|Parents:
|
|Irene Cavazos and Paul Sauceda
|Grandparents:
|
|Maria Garza and NorBertha Cavazos
|Most Influential People:
|
|My mom, my coaches/teachers I’ve had in the past and Iron Man
|Most Important Memory:
|
|There’s a lot but probaby going over my limits in cross country and track and getting over my stage fright.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I know I’ll be alive and doing well what I love. Not quite sure what that is yet but I know I’ll give it my all no matter what it is.
|Your Name
|
|Heather Speckels
|Parents:
|
|Jim and Martha Speckels
|Grandparents:
|
|Roger and Beverly Speckels and James and Frances Hyatt
|Most Influential People:
|
|I’ve always been influenced by my grandparents. Growing up my grandparents were always my best friends, and I was always told by various family members how I was so much like them personality wise. That was always my influence to work hard and be the best possible version of myself that I could be. I had some pretty big shoes to fill being compared to my grandparents since they were all such amazing individuals.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|I’ll always hold onto all of the Regional and State trips I was able to go on with Ballinger High School’s FCCLA chapter. We always had such an amazing time and over the course of my four years in high school they all really became part of my family. They’re the memories and friendships that I will always cherish.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|In ten years I see myself successfully being able to own and operate my own livestock rehabilitation ranch. I have have the plans of obtaining not only my Bachelor’s Degree, but as well as my Master’s degree both in Animal Sciences along with Ranch Management, both acquired from Tarleton State University.
|Your Name
|
|Hunter Staker
|Parents:
|
|
|Grandparents:
|
|
|Most Influential People:
|
|
|Most Important Memory:
|
|
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|
|Your Name
|
|Marcus Toliver
|Parents:
|
|Joseph & Caroline Toliver
|Grandparents:
|
| Alvin & Janice Niehues, Nancy Toliver and the late Bailey Toliver
|Most Influential People:
|
| My Mom and Dad
|Most Important Memory:
|
| Starting out as a freshman and watching time fly by. Seeing myself grow up into the person I am now.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
| I will have graduated from Texas Tech University and be working /co-owning a car dealership with my dad and possibly starting my family.
|
|Your Name
|
|Jayse Vasquez
|Parents:
|
|Janna Perez and Al Vasquez
|Most Influential People:
|
|My Grandfather Johny Parks Was my biggest influence cause he showed me the way. He is the reason I am the person I am today.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|Growing up as a kid with my family and just spending our time together on our land.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I honestly don’t know where I’ll be in the next 10 years truly none of do we just have hope that it will be somewhere good and that’s all we can do in todays world just have hope.
|Your Name
|
|Damian
|Parents:
|
|Brett and Terri Willborn
|Grandparents:
|
|Norman and Jackie Willborn & Pete and Maria Puentez
|Most Influential People:
|
|The most the influential people that have affected my life are my parents. Though this sounds cliche, it doesn’t bother my one bit. My parents have always been there for me, in good and bad times. They showed my an unconditional love that has shaped me into the person I am today. For that reason only, my parents are the most influential people in my life. Along with the Brown and Galvan families, who have considered me part of their family’s.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|I don’t have one important memory, for I have a lot that I am fond of. I will however list the few that are the dearest to me. One memory I enjoy was when my older brother Brett Willborn Jr. and I went fishing in Paint Rock. It was a time where we were able to reconnect, since he just moved back to town. Other memories I cherish dearly are the ski trips I have with my dad, becoming baptized, and chilling with my parents. I also really cherish the few amount of times I got to run the “rock”(the football) for the Ballinger Bearcats.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I believe I will be a graduate from Tarleton State University, with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. Then to further my education through Exercise and Allied Health Professions to a become a Physician’s Assistant in Sports Medicine. I may even become a part time bee-keeper with my dad. I would like to have a family but hope to have a sustainable household first. But I guess it’s on God’s time not mine! 😉
|
|Your Name
|
|Hunter Yearian
|Parents:
|
|Trace Jansa ,Robert and Jessica Yearian
|Grandparents:
|
|William and Emlyn Jansa ,Ann and Bill Barley
|Most Influential People:
|
|My Family because they have always been there to support me.
|Most Important Memory:
|
|Coming to Ballinger ISD
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|Head Honcho of my Dad’s Business YEARIAN METAL PRODUCTS,INC.
|
|Your Name
|
|Cole Zentner
|Parents:
|
|Mark and Pennye Zentner
|Grandparents:
|
|Margie Zentner and Erlene Springer
|Most Influential People:
|
|My Mom and Dad
|Most Important Memory:
|
|My Freshman year being able to be part of the first playoff win in Bearcat Baseball history.
|Where do you think your life will lead you in the next 10 years?
|
|I plan on attending Texas A&M University to earn a Bachelors in Ag-Economics with a Finance and Real Estate Option. After graduating from Texas A&M, I hope to apply to the Texas A&M School of Law in Fort Worth, Texas. Upon my graduation from Law school, I hope to be practicing in Texas.