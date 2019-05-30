Veteran’s Corner 5-30-19

H.R. 1126, the Honoring Veterans’ Families Act, aims to amend title 38 of the United States Code and authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to provide inscriptions for spouses and children on government-issued headstones in private cemeteries. The current law does not allow the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to add information about spouses and children to the headstone or grave marker of a veteran buried in a non-VA cemetery. “Including family information on headstones and markers is a standard custom in our society, and the families of veterans should not be different,” Nuntavong said. “H.R. 1126 is a common-sense bill that ensures veterans and their family members receive the support and recognition they deserve.” For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.

Sandra G. Van Zant

Veterans County Service Officer