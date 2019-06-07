J.B. Arrott April 2, 1931 – June 6, 2019

Jimmie Bob “J.B.” Arrott, 88 of Bronte passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Bronte Health and Rehab Center.

He was born in Tom Green County on April 2, 1931 to J.P. and Virgie Corley Arrott. He attended school at Tennyson and Bronte, graduating from Bronte High School in 1948. J.B. married Martha Boatright on August 3, 1950.

J.B. was very involved in the First Baptist Church of Ballinger, serving as a deacon.

J.B. retired from the Texas Highway Department after 31 years and was President for 35 years at Trans-Texas Southwest Credit Union Board. In retirement, J.B. enjoyed playing Eighty-eight and Forty-two, going to Ruidoso, spending time drinking coffee at Town and Country, and getting to the hills as much as he could to take care of everything at the ranch. He was his grandkids and great-grandkids biggest supporter, he could always be found at their sporting events, rodeos, or other activities.

J.B. is survived by his three children: Jim Bob Arrott and wife, Jane of Evant, Tim Arrott and wife Lucretia and Deeana Reed and husband, Cliffy all of Bronte; Seven grandchildren: Brian (Kandace) Arrott, Jaime (Patrick) Foster, Joanie Arrott (Ray), Dusty (Mandy) Arrott, Natasha (Blake) Frerich, Natalee Reed (Tell), and Nicole (Russell) Byler and nine great-grandchildren: McKenzie and Carter Arrott, Price and Cooper Foster, Ross Byler, Gentry Churchill, Parks and Jetti Arrott, and Hayes Frerich.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, June 8 from 6pm to 7:30pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Funeral services will be Sunday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Ballinger. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Bronte.

The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice nurse Teresa and aide Lilia. The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church Ballinger or the Bronte Fire Department.