Rowena Lions Club BBQ Cookoff

The Rowena Lions Club will be having its 14th annual “Meet You At The Square” BBQ Cookoff on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Cash Prizes and Trophies will be given to the winners in Brisket, Ribs, Chicken and Beans. Trophies will also be awarded to the top two Margaritas. There will be a Children’s Parade at 11am and a Washer Pitching Contest later in the afternoon. Rowena 4H will be selling BBQ sandwiches and other refreshments during the day. For more information call: Cliff 325-442-2331 MF-8am-5pm or 325-977-1672, Howard 325-895-1648, Pat 325-442-3541 or Mike 325-442-2006.