Talpa Talk 6-12-19

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. I recon that is because we were not here. Judy and I went to OK trying to give her Grandson, Blake, and his wife Cheritty a few days to get away. They never did get to have any time for a honeymoon, so we kept the kids for 5 days and let them have some time alone. Taking care of a 5 year old, a 3 year old and a 1 year old can keep you busy.

On the trip up there I noticed several time the cattle out in the pastures. There was acres and acres of room and they would be bunched up head to head and shoulder to shoulder. Why? I have seen cattle all over Texas and New Mexico and never saw this behavior. It was not raining or about to be a big storm just immediately. The rancher had not dumped a pile of feed for them. Our friend Dale opined that they sensed that a storm was going to develop and they would bunch up and head into the direction they thought the storm would come from. Makes sense. That week there were many serious storms in OK which included many tornadoes. We managed to zig and zag and were never in a serious position to be hit by a tornado.

I did my best to “kid wrangle” and think that I did a pretty good job. The little one year old is Karter aka “Bubba” . He is a great little guy and I had a lot of fun spending time with him. I think that I taught him to just about walk alone. He was making laps around the kitchen and living room holding onto one of my fingers. As long as his tummy is full and has dry pants, he is good to go. The two girls have more energy than an atomic bomb. They are hard to keep up with. But being cute makes up for a lot of mischief.

We were pretty much worn out when Blake and Cheritty got back. We said our “goodbyes” and hugged the kids and made it to Chickasha and got a motel room for the night and went to bed about 6:30pm. After a good nights sleep, we headed on back to Texas.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob