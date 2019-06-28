Marvin Joseph Haechten February 15, 1931 – June 23, 2019

Marvin Joseph Haechten passed away peacefully in his sleep beside his wife of 66 years on Sunday morning, June 23, 2019. He was born on February 15, 1931 in Ballinger, Texas to Joseph Theodore and Clementine Annie (Ocker) Haechten.

Marvin grew up on the family farm just outside of Rowena, Texas in the German Catholic community of Olfen, Texas. During the drought in the early 1950’s Marvin left farming and went to work for Phillips Petroleum Co. He was drafted into the Army for the Korean conflict. On June 2, 1953, while on active duty he married the love of his life, Anna Marie Beach, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas. Her oldest sister and her husband, Julitta and Robert Holtman, were witnesses. After two years of service in the US Army, he returned to Phillips, settling first in Midland and then Odessa. In the early 1960’s he bought land northeast of Odessa and later moved his family to Gardendale. For the next forty years (while still working for Phillips until 1988) he raised cattle and alfalfa with the help of his wife and six children before retiring to Odessa in the early 2000’s.

Marvin was very active in the community. Beginning in 1967 Marvin and Ann became 4-H Adult Leaders and for the next twenty years guided junior members thru all that this organization does for children. In 1970, Marvin helped organize the first Ector County Junior Livestock Show and held various positions, including President from 1979 to 1985. In 1974 he was elected to the Board of Directors of the Sandhills Hereford and Quarter Horse Show and Rodeo. He served as Committee Chairman, Superintendent, Vice President, and as President in 1997 and 1998. In 2004 he retired from the show. In 1976 he began serving on the Permian Basin Fair and Exposition and served in various capacities for 16 years. Marvin also served on the Agricultural Soil and Stabilization Committee for nine years and many years on the Southwest 66 Credit Union Board of Directors. In 2004 he received the “Heritage of Odessa Foundation” award for his many years of outstanding community service work.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Clementine, and his sister Dora Mae. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Anna Marie (Beach), and children Randy (Sharon), Tim (Bobbi), Chris (Koni), Cindy (Tommy Muncy), Jeff (Henri), and Tom (Suzanne). He is survived by thirteen grandchildren, Kimberly, Stephanie, William, Jared, Jessica, Kristen, Shawna, Tausha, Justin, Briony, Alex, Jehra, and Kalym. He is also survived by six step-grandchildren, Heather, Holly, Allen, James, Mark, and Tanner and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Odessa on Wednesday, June 26, at 4:00 PM. Rosary and visitation will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, June 27, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Texas. Funeral services will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 28, with burial at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to Lange Funeral Home, 1910 Hutchins Ave., Ballinger, Tx 76821 or donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131.