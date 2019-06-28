Veteran’s Corner 6-28-19

Procopio Decision Final: Blue Water Navy Veterans get Presumption for Disability Claims. This week the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it will NOT appeal the Procopio v. Wilkie Decision. This decision extends the presumption for VA disability claims to the Blue Water Navy veterans who served off the coast of Vietnam and who were exposed to toxic chemical defoliants during the Vietnam conflict. In January 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington D.C., in a 9-2 decision extended presumptive VA disability benefits to the Blue Water Navy Vietnam veterans who were exposed to toxic chemical defoliants. The DOJ had until June 28, 2019 to decide if it wanted to appeal the decision. I have called some of my Blue Water Veterans, but if you are or know of a Blue Water Veteran, tell them to come to my office to file a new claim for service connection for disabilities related to the exposure of Agent Orange. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.

Sandra G. Van Zant

Veterans County Service Officer