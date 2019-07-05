Felda M. (Glass) Lange July 1, 1922 – July 3, 2019

Felda M. (Glass) Lange, 97, of Olfen, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at a Ballinger nursing facility.

She was born in Rowena to Ben and Elizabeth (Franke) Glass on July 1, 1922. She attended St. Joseph’s School in Rowena. She married Ralph Lange on February 10, 1942. He preceded her in death October 14, 1998, after 56 years of marriage.

Felda was a homemaker and also worked at St. John’s Hospital in San Angelo as a nurses’aide for 23 years. Since her retirement, her hobbies included quilting, crocheting, and delivering meals for the elderly.

As a faithful member of St Boniface Catholic Church, Felda participated in Catholic Daughters of America, St. Monica Court, and Christian Mothers of Olfen. She was also a member of the Rowena VFW Auxiliary

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; son, Greg Lange; sisters, Rosalie Dierschke, Dolores Glass, and Mary Ann Halfmann; and brother, Alton Glass.

Felda is survived by her daughters, Ann Molinaro of Olfen and Elaine Boggess of Bedford; two granddaughters, Amanda Shoquist and husband, Blaine, and Vanessa Lange; and two great-grandchildren, Mikey and Betty Lange. Also surviving are sisters, Bernice Halfmann of Olfen, and Betsy Kalina of Arlington; and brother-in-law, Earl Halfmann of Van Court.

Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Thursday, July 4, at St. Boniface Church in Olfen. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 5, at 10:00 am at St Boniface Church, with burial following at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home of Ballinger. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.