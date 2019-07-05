Johnny Doyle Hoffman April 18, 1953 – July 2, 2019

Johnny Doyle Hoffman Jr., 66, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in San Angelo.

He was born April 18, 1953, in Ballinger to Johnny Doyle “J.D”. and Marcille (Williams) Hoffman. He married his love, Vicki Williams, on September 23, 1973. Along with dedication to ranching, he was an employee of Ballinger Butane and a member of First Baptist Church in Ballinger.

Johnny was raised on the JK Ranch in Benoit, TX and started working at a young age helping out on the ranch. His true love was the great outdoors, being an avid fisherman and hunter. He attended Ballinger ISD and was very athletic and also involved in Student Council. He was known to be a kind soul and took up for the underdog. He attended TCU and enjoyed weight lifting there. Johnny never met a stranger and always wanted everyone to feel welcome. He always said he felt the closest to God while riding his horse or sitting on the hillside in his mountain pasture taking in the view of God’s beauty he created. Johnny collected arrowheads and knives. He was an adventurous person with many, many stories that could have written many chapters in a book about the true wonders of life. Another part of his life that he truly felt blessed by was being able to be part of Fred and Wanda Spreen’s life. He loved his work dogs and always had them with him. He was also fond of his Hereford cattle.

One person that was above everyone in Johnny’s eyes was his son-in-law, Curtis. He loved him unconditionally and thought the world of him for taking care of him and the JK Ranch. His other true joy was his grandson, Brody. He was truly proud of him and always had a big smile when talking about him. Johnny touched so many lives in different ways when he served in the First Baptist Church as a deacon, taught Sunday School class for 20 years, and assisted with Sunday morning service at the nursing homes. Johnny was blessed to have many friends throughout his journey in life.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rosie Slavisnky and Sharon Taylor; and brothers, Dalton and Carl Lee Hoffman; parents-in-law, Leo and Rosa Williams; and special loved ones, Fred and Wanda Spreen.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki; daughter, Tiffany Wilde and husband, Curtis, of Ballinger; grandson, Brody; sister, Judy Garden of Dallas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David and Linda Stone Jenny and Linda Hoffman, and Junior Taylor. He is also survived by longtime and special friend, Brandon Goetz, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 5, at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. A time of visitation will begin at 1:00 pm prior to the service. There will be a private burial at JK Ranch Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Springs Memory Care Center in San Angelo, Hospice of San Angelo, and Judy Zuspann, P.A., and the staff of the North Runnels Clinic.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, Runnels County Child Protective Services Board, or a favorite charity.