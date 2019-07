The Carnegie Library will have a bilingual singer/songwriter, storyteller on Monday morning. She is coming all the way from Austin to entertain us at the Carnegie Library of Ballinger! This is her first time to perform for us here in Ballinger. She was highly recommended by the Texas Commission on Arts. Lets welcome her with a big crowd to welcome her and to enjoy her performance. Come join us for a great time on Monday, July 8 at 11:00 in the auditorium!