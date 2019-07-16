Drew Blake Crenshaw July 22, 1999 – July 13, 2019

Drew Blake Crenshaw left this worldly home for a better place, in heaven. She was born July 22, 1999 to Christine and Jason Crenshaw. Drew was killed in a traffic accident in Runnels County on July 13, 2019. Drew graduated from Miles High School, and was pursuing a nursing degree from Angelo State University. She touched many lives through her music and became a musician through Miss Shirley’s guidance and help. Drew was a friend to all, and she always felt deeply for the downtrodden.

Survivors include her parents Christine and Chad Reitmayer, and Jason and Jessica Crenshaw and family of San Angelo; grandparents Hugh and Mary Edmondson and Pam Crenshaw.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Burial will follow in Water Valley Garden of Memories Cemetery at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Ballinger, whose members were so good to Drew.