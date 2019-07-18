Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Conrad Insurance Office

On Thursday, July 18th the Ballinger Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Conrad Insurance Office celebrating Mike Conrad moving his Farmers Insurance Office to its new location at 118 N 8th Street in Ballinger, Texas. Many local business people people and members of the community were present for the ribbon cutting. Mike also recently joined the Chamber of Commerce Board of Director’s in June. Also present representing the Chamber board were Laura Gonzales, Sarah Long, Jacklyn Cason and Chad McDuffee. Local business and community representatives included City Council members Rick Morrish and Kristi Goetz, Ballinger Mayor Sam Mallory and Carol Stokes.

Mike Conrad would like to thank Abie Williams and Rhonda Molina for all of their hard work. Also, Trina Whitaker from the Farmers district office for coming to the ceremony. Lastly, he would like to thank his wife Kim for all her love and support.