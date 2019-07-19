Back To School

Ballinger Elementary School
Registration
Registration for the 2019-2020 school year will be held in the elementary office:
August 5th new students from 8:30-11:30 & 1:30-3:30
August 6th returning students from 8:30-11:30 & 1:30-7
What to bring:
*Updated Immunization Records
*Birth Certificate
*Social Security Card
Pre-K students:
*income verification (if qualifying based on income)
*last 2 months of household income
*supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) and benefits letter
*Department of Defense Identification (if qualifying based on military)
*Letter documenting conservatorship by the DFPS (if qualifying based on foster placement)
***Prekindergarten students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 2019
***Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 2019