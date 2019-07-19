Texas Country Financial Services - Steve Smith

Back To School

Jul 19, 2019

    Ballinger Elementary School

    Registration

    Registration for the 2019-2020 school year will be held in the elementary office:

    August 5th new students from 8:30-11:30 & 1:30-3:30

    August 6th returning students from 8:30-11:30 & 1:30-7

    What to bring:

    *Updated Immunization Records

    *Birth Certificate

    *Social Security Card

     

    Pre-K students:

    *income verification (if qualifying based on income)

        *last 2 months of household income

        *supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) and benefits letter 

    *Department of Defense Identification (if qualifying based on military)

    *Letter documenting conservatorship by the DFPS (if qualifying based on foster placement)

     

    ***Prekindergarten students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 2019 

    ***Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 2019

