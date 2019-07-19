Back To School

Ballinger Elementary School

Registration

Registration for the 2019-2020 school year will be held in the elementary office:

August 5th new students from 8:30-11:30 & 1:30-3:30

August 6th returning students from 8:30-11:30 & 1:30-7

What to bring:

*Updated Immunization Records

*Birth Certificate

*Social Security Card

Pre-K students:

*income verification (if qualifying based on income)

*last 2 months of household income

*supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) and benefits letter

*Department of Defense Identification (if qualifying based on military)

*Letter documenting conservatorship by the DFPS (if qualifying based on foster placement)

***Prekindergarten students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 2019

***Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 2019