Skate Palace hosting Back to School Skate for Shoes

On August 2nd the Ballinger Skate Palace will be holding a back to school fundraiser. Half of all proceeds made on the night will go towards purchasing new school shoes for children in the local area. The new owners are hoping to be able to distribute as many shoes as possible to children that need them. There is no cut off or restrictions. If you need shoes they will help until they run out of money. Shoes will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. All you must do is go to the link on the BallingerNews.com page and register your child.

If any individuals or businesses feel the urge to help or donate please contact the Ballinger Skate Palace Facebook page or email Chad@ballingernews.com. 100% of all donations will go towards purchase of shoes.