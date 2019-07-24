Veteran’s Corner 7-24-2019

H.R. 1628, the Enewetak Atoll Clean-Up Radiation Study Act , would direct the VA secretary to enter into an agreement with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to conduct a study on radiation exposure during the clean-up of the Enewetak Atoll. Servicemembers who cleaned nuclear testing sites in the 1970s and 1980s were exposed to toxic chemicals and radiation. These servicemembers suffer from high rates of cancer due to exposure to radiation and nuclear waste. These veterans are currently unable to receive the same disability benefits other veterans who have been exposed to radiation receive from VA. “The American Legion believes these veterans deserve the same benefits that U.S. law guarantees to other servicemembers impacted by toxic exposures,” Nuntavong said. “And we believe VA is responsible for the care of these atomic clean-up veterans.” For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.

Sandra G. Van Zant

Veterans County Service Officer