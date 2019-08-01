Ballinger High School Registration

High school registration will be Monday, August 5th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Tuesday, August 6th from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. for ALL high school students. The students will be able to purchase parking passes at that time as well. Technology contracts and fees will be taken care of at this time also. You will have the option to pay the $25 fee online at that time. Computers will be issued the 1st week of school unless you are taking dual credit classes. Registration will be held in the high school conference room across from the office. Please enter through the front doors of the school. The high school office will be closed both days. Please make plans to attend!