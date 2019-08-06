Charlotte Blackburn July 11, 1937 – August 03, 2019

Charlotte Bussey Coalson Blackburn was born July 11, 1937 in Deming, NM to John and Irene Bussey, and her spirit left this earth on August 3, 2019.

Charlotte is survived by her husband Floyd, daughter Sherrie Enis and husband Greg, son Wayne Coalson and wife Shaye, daughter Beckie Davis and husband Glen; eight grandchildren-Ashley Clark and Brad, Gary Enis, Kanah Esquell and Justin, Riley Coalson and Lynsey, Ariel Johnson and Jordan, Creed Coalson, Brittney Fertak and Auston and Brooke Davis; six great-grandchildren – Sabrie Esquell, Sayde, Kelton and Charlee Coalson, Blythe Johnson and Campbell Fertak. Charlotte is also survived by three sisters, Mina Owens, Patsy Arnold and Linda Turner and three brothers, Darvin, Johnny and Dan Bussey. Charlotte was preceded in death by husband Delbert and infant son Randy.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, August 5, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Church of Christ in Bronte. Services will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 6, also at the Bronte Church of Christ with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Bronte.