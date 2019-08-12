Carlton “Buck” Buchanan March 13, 1952 – August 11, 2019

Carlton “Buck” Buchanan, 67, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at a Snyder hospital.

Buck was born March 13, 1952, in Uvalde, Texas, to C. A. and Leona (Jones) Buchanan. He spent his early years living in Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Kansas, as his father followed work assighments with Conoco Seismograph. Each new move was always an adventure.

Buck attended Southwest Oklahoma State University where he was a four-year starter in football. He married Cheryl Joy on August 10, 1973, in Elk City, Oklahoma. Buck was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1974, then continued his professional football career with the Giants in 1975. He shifted his athletic skills and passion to the education field and began a dedicated coaching career. He taught and coached in Plainview from 1977 to 1985, in Shamrock 1985-88, Matador 1988-89, Tulia 1989-90, in Miles from 1990 to 1995, and in Ballinger from 1995 until retirement. In February, 2013 Buck was inducted in to the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Athletic Hall of Fame.

An avid outdoorsman, he wrote several outdoor adventure stories that were published in Texas Fish and Game magazine. He also got great pleasure announcing the Ballinger Bearcat football games for several years. His hobbies were hunting fishing, woodworking, politics, and keeping in touch with friends, former students, and family on Facebook.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sibling, Angel, whom he never met.

Buck is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of Ballinger; his two daughters, Caralee Buchanan of Ballinger and Chana Jones and husband, Casey, of Hermleigh; and granddaughters, Caycee and Charlee, who were his biggest pride and joy; and beloved pets, Bullet and Lilly. Also surviving are his sister, Charlene Owen of Lander, Wyoming, and his brother, Joe Buchanan of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to Southwest Oklahoma State University Foundation and Alumni Association or to Ronald McDonald House in Fort Worth.