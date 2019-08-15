Elwayne Clark August 22, 1938 – August 13, 201

Arthur Elwayne Clark, age 80, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at his home in San Angelo, Texas.

Elwayne was born August 22, 1938, in Ballinger to Arthur and Velma Mae (McQueen) Clark. He married Delores Tooter July 13, 1976, in Lubbock, and she preceded him in death in 2006. He worked at Concho Concrete for many years before retiring. Bored with retirement, he took a part-time job at K-Mart, then worked at Hobby Lobby until he retired again.

All during his life, he had many interests and activities that he enjoyed. In his twenties, he played baseball for a semi-pro team in Ballinger. He also participated in a bowling and pool league. He loved golfing, fishing, going to the horseraces in Ruidoso, poker, playing pool, and making Paw-Paw burgers on his grill.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife; a son, Roger Alan Clark; and his sister, Mary Kellermeier.

Elwayne is survived by his children, Jennifer Clark of Shreveport, Louisiana, Ricky Clark and wife, Mary, of Iraan, Tommy Clark and wife, Tonya, of Odessa, and two step-children, Judy and Dennis Brashear. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Brandy, Christy, Taylor, Tyleigh, Teagan, Courtney, Whitney, James, and Jacy; two very good friends, Jim and Kenneth; and daughter-in-law, Deanna Clark.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 15, at 2:00 pm at Garden of Memories in Ballinger.

The family would like to thank Kenneth Preston for always being there for Elwayne and for all his help. The family also extends a special tribute to Hospice of San Angelo for their excellent care and asks that memorial donations may be made to Hospice of San Angelo.