Larry Evans October 21, 1946 – August 11, 201

Roy “Larry” Evans, 72, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his home.

Larry was born October 21, 1946, in Coleman to Billy Eugene and Rita Fate (Shields) Evans. He honorably served with the US Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War era. Larry married Terry Lange in Ballinger on May 26, 1984. He worked for Concho Valley Electric Cooperative as a lineman until October of 1984 when a tragic, work-related accident left him with one arm and one leg.

Not feeling defeated, Larry immediately got involved with the Mayor’s Committee for American Disabilities Association. He was a member of the Rehabilitation Council of Texas, and he started the Concho Valley Disabled Sports Association. Larry actively participated in many of the athletic events in the area. He also served on the Governor’s Board of Trustees for the American Disabilities Association. He worked for West Texas Rehab, equipping clients with needed medical equipment, and most recently he worked with Travis Medical.

Larry especially enjoyed baseball and spent many summers coaching in the San Angelo area. Later, he proudly attended high school baseball games that were coached by his son.

Larry is survived by his wife, Terry, of San Angelo; two sons, Chance Evans and wife, Erin, of Wichita Falls, and Lance Evans of San Angelo; and grandchildren, Emerson, Collyn, and Cannon Evans. Also surviving is his sister, Anna Jones of Centerville.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August, 17, at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger