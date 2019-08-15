Raymundo Salamanca Gonzalez December 13, 1951 – August 12, 2019

Raymundo Salamanca Gonzalez, 67, of Ballinger, Texas, was swept away on angel wings to meet his Heavenly Father on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Raymundo was born Thursday, December 13, 1951 in Saltillo, Mexico to Francisco and Francisca Gonzalez. He was the oldest of 9 children. On August 18, 1979 he married Delphine Duarte at ST. Mary’s Star of the Sea in Ballinger. He worked for over 40 years as a welder for Mueller. He was an excellent co-worker and there was not a machine at Mueller’s that he could not tear apart and rebuild. Raymundo loved many things but especially his family and hunting. He always looked forward to going deer hunting and spending quality time surrounded by his family.

Raymundo was a powerful influence over family, friends, as well as co-workers. He was a man with a big heart, always willing to lend a helping hand.

Raymundo is survived by his wife, Delphine Duarte of Ballinger, his sisters Rosa, Maria, Martha and Norma, his brothers Carlos, Jesus, and Rodolfo. He is survived by his children Erica Pena and husband Hugo, Alda Duarte , Frances Gonzalez, Stephanie Gonzalez and fiancé Ernest Juarez, Veronica Gonzalez, Cristal Gonzalez,. Raymundo is survived by his many grandchildren Kasey, Melanie, Alexus, Claudia, Camilla, Danielle, Marcus, Mikaela, Kamryn, Manny, Kaiden, Julian, Eli, and great grandchildren Elliana and one more on the way.

Raymundo was proceeded in death by his parents and brother Javier Gonzalez.

Raymundo’s rosary will be held Thursday, August , 15th at 7:00 pm at St. Mary’s Start of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger, TX. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Friday August 16th at St Mary’s with Father Yesu presiding. Burial will follow at the Latin American Cemetery. Guest may register on-line at ballingerfuneralhome.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Cummings, Wanda Lange, Tiffany Wilde, Jared Hamilton, Melanie Thomas and Kristen Gamble and the rest of the staff members at Shannon Oncology, Primary care physician Dr James Mellott. Thank you to the staff at Ballinger Memorial Hospital, and Mueller Inc. for going above and beyond to ensure his needs were met.

Entre tus manos encomiendo mi espiritu.