Skate for Shoes Deemed a Success

On Friday, August the 2nd the Ballinger Skate Palace held a Back to School, Skate for Shoes fundraiser. Parents were able to register their kids for new school shoes. The monies that were then raised on the night were used to buy school shoes for children that needed them.

While on KRUN radio with Jeff Smith owner Chad McDuffee said, “Working at the school the last few years I have seen that shoes are always a need. Even at the beginning of school kids will be walking in with holes in their shoes or the soles falling off. We decided that we at the Skate Palace wanted to do what we could to help out.”

With a good attendance on the night and help from other businesses the Skate Palace was able to provide new shoes to 16 children in the local area.

“We would like to thank the people in the community that pitched in to make this a success. Sharon Perez, Kristi Goetz, Kit Hurt and his family at Kit’s Body Shop, Rosa and Oscar Galindo from Helados Galindo, Carolyn Bryan from Carolyns Beauty Shop and Mike Conrad from Conrad Insurance Agency”, McDuffee said. “Without the generous donations of these wonderful community members this event would not have been as successful as it was.”