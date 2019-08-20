Talpa Talk 8-20-19

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Well again, we were not here Monday and Tuesday. We drove to Dallas area for my six month check up with my doctors

There. Best lab report in years so I was pleased. Doc said to keep it up and come back in six months. We went over to Wylie and had dinner with my daughter and her husband, Lloyd, and my granddaughter Hannah. The next day we went over to Lloyd’s father’s house to have a look at his wood working shop. The father and son have two wood working machines that engrave on wood. It is computer driven and makes elegant carved wood mantels for fire places that have trees and deer or what ever you want on it. All sorts of boards with special or personalized sentiments and names carved on them. They make specialized gates with horses on them. Really neat.

Across the street we have some goings on. The newer Anderson son, five month old River has a tooth coming in. The older sister Ashlyn, you should see the picture of her all dressed up and ready to go to first day of school. She couldn’t stop smiling. The mom, Jessica, shares photos nearly every day of her and the kids. They are an active bunch. That is why the good Lord gives children to the young. I don’t think that I could keep up with them. The middle one, Cross, has bright blue eyes and is so cute you want to pinch him.

We were in Abilene Thursday. The main purpose was to pick up Mary Sykes’

son, Ted, who lives in upstate New York. It was early enough that we could have lunch and still make it to the airport in time. We went to Olive Garden and called it Judy’s Birthday lunch. Her birthday is next week on the 23rd .

The plane was on time and we met Ted and his daughter Audrey. Down to the lower level to pick up baggage. We waited and waited. Audrey’s bag came around pretty soon. Wait , Wait. Ted goes to the window with baggage claim slip. His bag is some where in Philadelphia. The lady said it would be 24 hours to find it. Audrey said that he could borrow her toothbrush.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob