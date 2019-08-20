The “Real” School Report Cards are out from the Texas Education Agency

    The Texas Education Agency recently released the official ratings of area school districts.  Some of these rankings are as follows:

    Paint Rock ISD “B” Rating 85

    Paint Rock School “B” Rating 81

    Eden CISD “B” Rating 81

    Eden School “B” Rating 81

    Menard ISD “B” Rating 85

    Menard High School “B” Rating 83

    Menard Elem/JrH “D” Rating 65

    Ballinger ISD “B” Rating 85

    Ballinger High School “B” Rating 83

    Ballinger Jr. High “D” Rating 68

    Ballinger Elem. “B” Rating 82

    Olfen ISD “B” Rating 88

    Olfen School “B” Rating 82

    Winters ISD “B” Rating 84

    Winters High School “B” Rating 82

    Winters Jr. High “F” Rating 55

    Winters Elem. “B” Rating 83

    San Angelo ISD “B” Rating 85

    Alta Loma Elem “C” Rating 70

    Austin Elem “F” Rating 48

    Belaire Elem “F” Rating 55

    Bonham Elem “C” Rating 77

    Bowie Elem “C” Rating 73

    Bradford Elem “C” Rating 71

    Central High School “B” Rating 81

    Crockett Elem “C” Rating 72

    Fannin Elem “B” Rating 80

    Ft. Concho* “A” Rating 90

    Glenmore Elem “B” Rating 82

    Glenn Middle School “C” Rating 71

    Goliad Elem “F” Rating 54

    Holiman Elem “F” Rating 56

    Lake View High School “B” Rating 82

    Lamar Elem “D” Rating 60

    Lee Middle School “D” Rating 61

    Lincoln Middle School “F” Rating 59

    McGill Elem “C” Rating 76

    Reagan Elem “C” Rating 73

    San Jacinto Elem “D” Rating 60

    Santa Rita Elem * “A” Rating 91

    • These two campuses house SAISD’s Gifted and Talented students

    Earlier this summer, confusion and misinformation about a “report card” spread when an advocacy organization put out a “report card” on Texas Public Schools.  Their “report card” was based on old data and manipulated to fit their advocacy agenda.  Some area schools received low scores.  The schools with high percentages of minority and low social-economic students generally scored lower than those with smaller portions of these students.  Districts like Grape Creek and Paint Rock who have high numbers of minority and lower socio-economic students received low scores. 

    When the local headlines and news reports initially came out most area school districts took some black-eyes.  Many individuals who read, or saw these news reports, did not realize that the data was not from the Texas Education Agency, but rather an advocacy group.  They did not realize that much of the data was skewed and/or as much as three years old.  Readers and viewers also thought that it was data compiled from this year’s STAAR and EOC testing.  It was not.  Anyone can put out a “report card” on schools and set down their own criteria for each letter grade, but most people inaccurately assumed that this groups “report card” was in fact TEA’s.       

    The public outcry forced some news media outlets to print “clarifications”, “corrections”, and/or additions to their initial stories clarifying that the data and ratings were not from the Texas Education Agency, were not the “official” ratings from the State of Texas, and did not include any data from this year’s STAAR or EOC exams.   

