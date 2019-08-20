The “Real” School Report Cards are out from the Texas Education Agency

The Texas Education Agency recently released the official ratings of area school districts. Some of these rankings are as follows:

Paint Rock ISD “B” Rating 85

Paint Rock School “B” Rating 81

Eden CISD “B” Rating 81

Eden School “B” Rating 81

Menard ISD “B” Rating 85

Menard High School “B” Rating 83

Menard Elem/JrH “D” Rating 65

Ballinger ISD “B” Rating 85

Ballinger High School “B” Rating 83

Ballinger Jr. High “D” Rating 68

Ballinger Elem. “B” Rating 82

Olfen ISD “B” Rating 88

Olfen School “B” Rating 82

Winters ISD “B” Rating 84

Winters High School “B” Rating 82

Winters Jr. High “F” Rating 55

Winters Elem. “B” Rating 83

San Angelo ISD “B” Rating 85

Alta Loma Elem “C” Rating 70

Austin Elem “F” Rating 48

Belaire Elem “F” Rating 55

Bonham Elem “C” Rating 77

Bowie Elem “C” Rating 73

Bradford Elem “C” Rating 71

Central High School “B” Rating 81

Crockett Elem “C” Rating 72

Fannin Elem “B” Rating 80

Ft. Concho* “A” Rating 90

Glenmore Elem “B” Rating 82

Glenn Middle School “C” Rating 71

Goliad Elem “F” Rating 54

Holiman Elem “F” Rating 56

Lake View High School “B” Rating 82

Lamar Elem “D” Rating 60

Lee Middle School “D” Rating 61

Lincoln Middle School “F” Rating 59

McGill Elem “C” Rating 76

Reagan Elem “C” Rating 73

San Jacinto Elem “D” Rating 60

Santa Rita Elem * “A” Rating 91

These two campuses house SAISD’s Gifted and Talented students

Earlier this summer, confusion and misinformation about a “report card” spread when an advocacy organization put out a “report card” on Texas Public Schools. Their “report card” was based on old data and manipulated to fit their advocacy agenda. Some area schools received low scores. The schools with high percentages of minority and low social-economic students generally scored lower than those with smaller portions of these students. Districts like Grape Creek and Paint Rock who have high numbers of minority and lower socio-economic students received low scores.

When the local headlines and news reports initially came out most area school districts took some black-eyes. Many individuals who read, or saw these news reports, did not realize that the data was not from the Texas Education Agency, but rather an advocacy group. They did not realize that much of the data was skewed and/or as much as three years old. Readers and viewers also thought that it was data compiled from this year’s STAAR and EOC testing. It was not. Anyone can put out a “report card” on schools and set down their own criteria for each letter grade, but most people inaccurately assumed that this groups “report card” was in fact TEA’s.

The public outcry forced some news media outlets to print “clarifications”, “corrections”, and/or additions to their initial stories clarifying that the data and ratings were not from the Texas Education Agency, were not the “official” ratings from the State of Texas, and did not include any data from this year’s STAAR or EOC exams.