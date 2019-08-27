Food Handlers Class

The “Texas Food Establishment Rules (TFER)” was revised and updated and became effective October 11, 2015. A major change in the revision now requires all food employees to complete an accredited food handler training program within 60 days of employment, effective September 16, 2016.

A Food Handlers course accredited by the Texas Department of State Health Services is being offered by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Taylor County. Food Safety: It’s in Your Hands is scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The training will be held at the Taylor County Extension Office on the grounds of the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene. The address is 1982 Lytle Way, Abilene, TX. 79602.

This 1-2-hour course is now required for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food. The certificate is good for 2 years and is valid anywhere in the State of Texas. The course is a basic overview of food safety practices that are necessary to ensure that safe food is served at your establishment. Practices discussed include good personal hygiene, cross contamination, and time and temperature abuse.

To register for the September 26th course, call the Extension office at 325-672-6048 or come by 1982 Lytle Way in Abilene by September 23, 2019. The cost is $20.00 per person and must be paid in full before the course begins. Cash, check or money orders are the only forms of payment that will be accepted. The class is taught in English but Spanish handouts are available if requested in advance.

Individuals with disabilities who require auxiliary aide service or accommodation in order to participate in the event are encouraged to contact our office within 5 working days prior to the program. Educational programs of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are open to all people without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, national origin or genetic information or veteran status.

For more information, please contact Kim Miles, County Extension Agent – Family & Community Health at 325-672-6048 or kamiles@ag.tamu.edu.