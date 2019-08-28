Talpa Talk 8-28-19

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Guess it was too hot for the grasshoppers to make much noise. We did get a break from the heat for a couple of days.

On Thursday we got a late afternoon thunderstorm. It didn’t amount to much but it did drop the temperature a few degrees. That night we got another shower. It settled the dust but didn’t leave a puddle in the driveway. Then the next day we got another pretty good thundershower. The next day was nice and cool for a while, with the cloud cover, and then sun burned that off and it was a bit humid.

I went to San Angelo two different days to see doctors and follow up on a couple of problems. I am happy to report that the doctors were happy with my progress and said that would do it unless I developed another problem.

At a certain age, I think that everything you have will be a problem sooner or later.

Judy and I will make another trip to Oklahoma this next week. It is for Grandparents day at school. From the reports we have received, our great grand , Chloe, is having a good time in the first grade.

About the flood we had a couple of weeks ago, well, somethings just take time to get sorted out. We just about have a handle on it. So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob