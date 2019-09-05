Talpa Talk 9-5-19

It has been a quiet week out here. Because as warned, we were on the road to OK again. This time it was for the 1st grader’s “Grandparents Day”. Technically we are great grand parents but that doesn’t slow us down. One excuse to see the wee ones is good as another. I got to “sit” all three of them at one time or another. The one year old, Bubba, and I are a pair. What he can’t get into, I help him get in it. That little guy is the best natured ever. The girls are so cute you want to pinch them. They had the “Grand Parents Day” dinner in the gym and it was packed with kids and parents and grand parents. We had our picture taken in front of a display of some kind. The lunch was an Oklahoma Taco. It is just a little different is all I can say but it was good.

It was a long hot trip up there. The truck thermometer registered 109 º. My sister in Odessa texted me that she had 113 º. The truck turned 190,000 miles on this trip and it was still in the game, running strong and the a/c was cold.

How many cows can crowd into the shade of one tree? Well, you say, it depends on how many cows and how big the tree is. Nope. No matter how big or small the tree is, all the cows are getting a piece of the shade. Maybe just a nose, but they all get some shade. I noticed more than one time that there would be 18 or 20 cows in the water tank up to their bellies trying to keep cool. In pastures where there was no shade, the faithful old mother cow stood and made shade for her calf to lie down in and nap.

There is one little town that we go through that has a café or something on the North side of the highway. The only sign there proclaims “Eat Here”.

Haven’t stopped there so far. Yes, there were a couple of cars there. I was guessing one for the cook and one for the cashier and one for the waitress.

The trip back was much cooler. Between Lawton and the border we drove in a nice rain. Then it was cloudy the rest of the way back. We got a late start back and didn’t get home until about 10:00 pm. There were no disasters in the house when we got in this time. Today I went by to pay my guy that comes to feed and water my cats, Ricky Agnew. I found out that he is the center of the Panther Creek’s football team. Last night they defeated Santa Anna. I think he said 45 to 32.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob