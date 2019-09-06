BHS Athlete of the Week Aug 30, 2019

The Ballinger Bearcat Athletic Booster Club would like to announce #22 Tyler Vaughn as the Athlete of the Week for the week ending August 31, 2019. Tyler is a junior and the son of Greg and Missy Vaughn. Tyler played as a Safety in the August 30th game against Brady. During the game, he had 5 tackles, 3 pass breakups, and 1 interception that was a game saving highlight in the end zone and preserved the 26-22 win. Coach Lipsey said that Tyler came to play and made some big plays on defense. He put himself in the right positions to make those plays. He was smart and aggressive. Congratulations to the whole Bearcat team for the victory!