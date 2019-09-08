Margaret Strube April 20, 1929 – September 5, 2019

Our beautiful mother, Margaret Ann (Willberg) Strube passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Friday, September 5, 2019.

Margaret was born April 20, 1929, to Ben and Hattie (Poher) Willberg in Rowena, Texas. Se was raised on a farm near Rowena and had many great memories of her family and childhood. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Rowena and graduated in 1947. She loved attending Rowena dances where she met A. W. Strube, Jr. from Wall, Texas. They married on June 15, 1948, and together they had eight children. They lived in Wall, Miles, and settled in Rowena. Margaret was a busy homemaker and very loving mother. She was an avid seamstress and most often could be found sitting at her sewing machine making something for one of her children. She also loved to quilt, a skill she learned from her mother and passed on to her daughters. She quilted each grandchild a special handmade quilt for their high school graduation gift. She also quilted for the public. She was a wonderful gardener and canned many fruits and vegetables from her garden. As difficult as it was raising seven children so close in age, she always assured her family how thankful she was for each one of her children and said they were a blessing from God.

After all her children graduated and left home, Margaret went to work at the Ballinger Senior Center. A few years later she found her real love working at the Carnegie Library in Ballinger where she worked for 20 years before retiring at age 85. She had a very strong Christian faith and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church all of her life. She was a member of St. Ann’s Altar Society.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, A. W and a son, Douglas; her brothers, Ben Willberg and Frank Willberg; sisters, Leona Book, Minnie Wilde, and Hattie Mae Book.

She is survived by her loving children, Ricky (Teresa) Strube of Rowena, JoAnn (James) Hiroms of Brownwood, Al (Ann) Strube of Rowena, Marilyn (Alan) Halfmann of Rowena, Connie (Mike) Mauldin of San Angelo, Gary Strube of Westmont, Illinois, Brian (Frances) Strube of Ballinger; a sister, Rita Weathersbee; sisters-in-law, Flora Willberg and Shirlene Strube; and her very special friend, Bernice Fuchs. She loved and adored her 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren who survive her, and they loved and adored her as well. She was the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother ever, and she will be deeply missed.

Words cannot express our thanks enough to her “Angel caregivers,” Linda Behrens, Clara Halfmann, Marlene Harrel, and Rosa Martinez.

Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. also at St. Joseph Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels, Ballinger Carnegie Library, or West Texas Rehab.