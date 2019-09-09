BHS Athlete of the Week Sept 7, 2019

The Ballinger Bearcat Athletic Booster Club would like to recognize #3 Darin Hall as the Athlete of the Week for the week ending September 7, 2019. Darin is a senior and the son of Michael and Eloise Hall. Darin is a running back for the Ballinger Bearcats. In the September 6th game against the Reagan County Owls, he had 20 carries for 142 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 48-7 win against Big Lake. Coach Lipsey said Darin did a great job of following his blocks and finding the holes to run through. Congratulations to the Bearcat team for the big WIN.