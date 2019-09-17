Beverly Ann Speckels February 09, 1942 – September 15, 2019

Beverly Ann Smith Speckels has finished her race. She went home peacefully on September 15, 2019, surrounded by some of the people whom she loved. During her lifetime she worked as a farmers wife, a seamstress, nurse, and a clerk at the WTU office in Ballinger. But her favorite job, which she did with grace, patience, and love, was being a mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She was preceded by her husband (breaking their agreement she could go first) Roger Speckels, her parents, and numerous brothers and sisters. Left behind to miss her are her children: Joe Speckels (Lynn), Lee Ann Dennis (Ray) and Jim Speckels(Martha). 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her beloved sister Henrietta Meacham(Kenneth)and several nieces and nephews and more friends than could possibly be listed. A come and go celebration of her life will be held Wednesday September 18, 2019 5:00 to 7:00 at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Memorials may be sent to the City of Ballinger Animal Shelter, Hendricks Hospice of Abilene or Trent’s Retreat.