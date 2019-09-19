The First National Bank of Ballinger

BHS Athlete of the Week Sept 14, 2019

    The Ballinger Bearcat Athletic Booster Club would like to announce that #13 Edgar Nunez is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending September 14, 2019.

    Edgar is a senior and the son of Mike and Marilu Nunez. Edgar is a quarterback, defensive back and kicker for the Ballinger Bearcats. During the first half of the Colorado City game on September 13, Edgar had 9 carries for 116 yards, 2 TD’s. He also had 8 of 15 passing for 115 yards, 2 TD’s. In addition, Edgar kicked a 44-yard field goal.

    Bearcats won the game 49-14. Coach Lipsey said it was a great team effort. The team needs to continue improving each week and he is proud of the boys. Congratulations to the Bearcat team!

