The Ballinger Bearcat Athletic Booster Club would like to announce that #6 Weston Rollwitz is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending September 28, 2019.

Weston is a junior and the son of Paul and Lynna Rollwitz. Weston played as a safety in the game against Cisco on September 27, 2019.

Bearcats played hard, but lost to Cisco. Coach Lipsey said that Weston had 15 tackles (12 solo /3 assist) and one pass break up against a very good Cisco team.

Photo by McDuffee Media.