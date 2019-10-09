Talpa Talk 10-9-2019

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. The grasshoppers persist and are now gnawing on the fence posts. The larger of my cats, Angel, got to losing weight and some hair. I thought it was just the heat but took her to the vet to check it out. He said that she did have an infection and gave her a shot and me a bottle of pills to give her. There was a comedian that wrote up a great story on how to give a cat a pill. I can’t remember the name but the results are pretty much the same. In the end, I do get the pill down her throat. Then I sit and pet and love her for a while , until she turns her head and bites me to the bone. I know what she is thinking. She will wait for me to get sick and then come hold my head down with one big paw and stick a dead mouse down my throat to “make me feel better”. Only a couple more days of pills left to go.

She has been eating better.

I may have mentioned my daughter, Kristen, and her husband Lloyd in the past. A year ago May he suffered a heart attack. He is not really getting better. The following is an extract of the story Kristen told me via text.

It was Sunday and they were at church and Lloyd started having chest pains. They called 911 and transported him to the ER. She arrived at the ER and asked to see her husband Lloyd Tittle. The nurse at the desk said, “Weren’t you just here?” “No, I just got here”, Kristen said. She was in a medium-sized room, divided by curtains into 4 bed areas. We could hear each other’s conversations. A nurse comes in and ask, “Tittle, Didn’t you just check in a little bit earlier?” No, Lloyd arrived by ambulance and I just got here. “But weren’t you here a couple of weeks ago?” “No, just today.” “ Well then there is another Tittle in the area. I remember that name distinctly” Another nurse comes in . “Mr. Tittle, how are you feeling?” A sweet voice on the other side of the curtain from us said, “Tittle? Did someone say Tittle?” I jumped up and met a sweet lady in the middle passageway of the curtained area. Her name is Janice (Maiden name Tittle) who was there with her 93 year old mother, Christine Tittle. They are cousins to Lloyd and his father. I never met Janice and maybe only once met her mother. We make the connection and start to chat, but Lloyd and Christine are in distress and we each go back to our corners. Through out the afternoon, we pray for each other and give hugs.

I got to hear a beautiful and sad poignant scene. Christine is a beautiful lady, in much pain, calling out for Jesus to take her home . Over and over. Janice is the perfectly patient daughter “I’m so sorry , Mama. I know it hurts so much. I love you, Mama. Once Christine has cross words with Janice because she’s cold. “I’m so sorry sweetie. I didn’t mean to talk to you like that.” “No, Mama, it is not your fault. I love you, Mama. Christine was in the ER with a broken hip and heart trouble. Janice and I meet up in the hallway. A nurse comes by, “Oh, so you DO know each other.” Janice puts her arm around me, ”We are cousins.” Just like that, I have a new friend and sister and cousin.

What a lovely thing to happen in the middle of pain and distress. In another day they released Lloyd to go home. I will inquire about Christine.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob