Veteran’s Corner 10-9-2019

The Senate passed a continuing resolution to keep the government operating through November 21st. The Senate vote (82-15) on the House bill, H.R.4378 Continuing Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2020, had already passed the House. The bill will be sent to the President. Now, lawmakers will continue trying to reach an agreement on the competing National Defense Authorization Acts (H.R.2500 and S.1790) passed earlier by each chamber of origin. There are a number of disagreements between the two bills and among them are three important provisions for veterans. A conference committee has been appointed to resolve the differences between the two bills. The House bill has several provisions that are not in the Senate bill. Members are urged to ask their Senators to support House provisions in the final bill that include: repealing the SBP/DIC Offset known as the Widow’s Tax, delaying proposed drastic cuts to military medical staff and require a study on the impact, and allowing military service members to sue the DoD for instances of medical malpractice unrelated to combat. The conference committee bill will be submitted to the House and Senate for approval. If approved by both chambers the bill will go to the President to be signed into law or be vetoed. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.

Sandra G. Van Zant

Veterans County Service Officer