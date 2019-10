The Ballinger Bearcat Athletic Booster Club would like to announce that #25 Garrett Dixon is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending October 5, 2019.

Garrett is a junior and the son of Russell and Becky Dixon. Garrett is an outside linebacker and a running back for the Bearcats. In the Anson game, he had 13 tackles (11 solos and 2 assists), 4 tackles were for a loss. Garrett also had 44 yards rushing on 3 carries and had 2 catches for 33 yards.

Photo by McDuffee Media.