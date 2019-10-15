Ballinger 2019 Homecoming Court

During halftime of the Bearcats Homecoming victory over the Bangs Dragons on October 11th the Homecoming court was selected from the nominees.

2019 Band Beau & Sweetheart nominees were Karalyne Boggess, Alyssa Rangel, Laura Brown, Ricardo Lopez, Nate Gallant and Garrett Zertuche.

Selected as Band Sweethear was Alyssa Rangel and Band Beau was Garrett Zertuche.

Nominees for Football Sweetheart were Camilla Gonzalez and Elyssa Korn-Flores.

Selected as football Sweetheart was Elyssa Korn-Flores.

Homecoming Court nominees were Cameron Poteet, Jon Gutierrez, Edgar Nunez, Jorian Fuentes, Cooper Bean, Laura Brown, Kaitlyn Guillen, Katy Duke, Elyssa Korn-Flores, Julie Martinez.

Selected as Homecoming King was Cameron Poteet and selected as Homecoming Queen was Kaitlyn Guillen.

Congratulations to all those nominated and selected!