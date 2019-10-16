Carlos “Chucky” Juarez August 16, 1977 – October 14, 2019

Carlos “Chucky” Juarez, 42, passed away on October 14, 2019. Carlos was born on August 16, 1977 in San Angelo, TX to Bennito Juarez and Viviana Deanda.

Chucky loved his family above all, and he loved spending time with his kids, and writing beautiful poetry, and loved to talk about God. His kind and caring heart led him to work as a certified nursing assistant for many years. During his time there he touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed by the staff and members of the community for the amazing service he gave.

He is preceded in death by his mother Viviana and his granddaughter Summer Rose.

Carlos is survived by his sons Fabian, Elias, and Ezekiel Juarez and his daughter Helayna Juarez all of Ballinger; his sister Sara Juarez of San Angelo; brother Benny Juarez of Ballinger; and his sister Angie Holmstrom also of Ballinger. As well as his father, Bennito. Carlos is also survived by his 3 grandchildren Eli, James, and Maverick.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the community for all of their support during this most difficult time, as well as Chucky’s family at Ballinger Healthcare & Rehabilitation.

Chucky’s memorial service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Lange Funeral Home Chapel with Myron Halford officiating.