Jose Fidencio Quinonez March 12, 1970 – October 11, 2019

Jose Fidencio Quinonez Jr., 49, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home.

He was born March 12, 1970 to Fidencio and Andrea (Soto) Quinonez in Wachula,Florida. He first worked as an air conditioning technician and then chose work as a chef in Amarillo, Texas. He was a member of the Catholic Church.

He is preceeded in death by his mother Andrea (Soto) Quinonez.

He is survived by his children, Monique Quinonez of Phoenix, AZ, Antonio Quinonez of Dodge City, KS, and Diana Quinonez also of Dodge City; his siblings, Simon of Ballinger, Armando of Frankfurt, KY, Maria of Dallasa, and Amy of Ballinger. He is also survived by his father, Fidencio Sr. of Ballinger.

Visitation will be held at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October,16, 2019 with a rosary service to follow at 7:00 pm