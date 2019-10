The Ballinger Bearcat Athletic Booster Club would like to announce that #72 Adam Winn is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending October 12, 2019.

Adam is a junior and the son of Michelle Vela. He plays OL/DL for the Bearcats. Defensively Adam had 21 tackles and one sack. Offensively he graded out at 98% on the offensive line during the Bangs game where the Bearcats won 31-0.

Photo by McDuffee Media.