The Ballinger Bearcat Athletic Booster Club would like to announce that #32 Cooper Bean is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending October 19, 2019.

Cooper is a senior and the son of Terry and Shelly Bean. He plays Runningback / Linebacker for the Bearcats. In the October 18 Grape Creek game, Cooper had 13 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 82 yards rushing. Congratulations to the Bearcats for winning 33-6.

Photo by McDuffee Media.