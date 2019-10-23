Rita Willberg Faltisek Weathersbee March 26, 1931 – September 19, 2019

Rita Willberg Faltisek Weathersbee of Tyler, TX passed away Sept 19, 2019, at the age of 88. Rita was born in Rowena on March 26,1931 to Ben L. and Hattie Pohler Willberg, the youngest of seven children.

She attended school in Rowena and graduated from St. Joseph High School in May, 1949. Rita married Bernie Faltisek August 22, 1950. He passed away August 5, 1957. Following his passing, she married Floyd Weathersbee, DDS, Nov. 1, 1958. Rita worked many years as a Lab Technician after graduating from San Angelo College. Later she worked as a dental assistant with her husband, Floyd. She was also a secretary for many years under the Dean of Physical Facilities at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, TX.

She will be remembered as a loving, kind and caring mother and grandmother, Mimi. She was a very special Aunt to all of her nieces and nephews, always happy, full of life and fun to be with. She loved her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bernie Faltisek, sisters, Leona Book, Minnie Wilde, Hattie Mae Book, Margaret Strube, sister-in-law, Wilma (Sweetie) Willberg, brothers, Ben A. Willberg, Frank J. Willberg and husband, Floyd Weathersbee. She is survived by her children, Mark Weathersbee of Colorado Springs, CO and Ann Weathersbee McKee of Tyler, TX. Four granddaughters, Lianne McKee, Kate, Lauren and Sara Weathersbee. Also, her sister-in-law, Flora Willberg and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Demetria Givens and all the caregivers from East Texas Hospice in Tyler. The Family would like to acknowledge LaWanda Dewberry of Tyler, TX, a loving, faithful caregiver and friend who stayed with and helped us care for our mother during her final days. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and appreciation for her kindness.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sat., Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Rowena, TX. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Rowena, TX.

The family requests memorials for Rita be made to Heifer International or St. Joseph Cemetery. They may be mailed to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202, or online at hip://www.heifer.org. Cemetery donations may be mailed to St. Joseph Cemetery, P. O. Box 96, Rowena, TX 76875.