Job Post: Maintenance Technician

The Ballinger Housing Authority is accepting applications for an experienced Maintenance Technician. Typical work schedule is Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Must be available to work occasional overtime and after hours calls. Must be able to perform all duties according to the job description. Competitive salary and benefits. Applications and full job description may be obtained at the housing authority office at 1401 N. 13th Street, Ballinger, TX 76821, Monday through Friday, 9:00 to 12:00. BHA is an Equal Opportunity Employer