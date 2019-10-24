Robert Henry Sklenarik October 22, 1936 – October 23, 2019

Robert Henry Sklenarik passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home, one day after his 83rd birthday. He was born on October 22, 1936, in Miles, Texas to Winz and Berttie “King” Sklenarik.

Growing up he worked with his father in the family service stations. He graduated from Miles High School in 1956 and he enlisted into the Army on December 13, 1956, where he joined the Nike Missile Program. He was stationed at Fort MacArthur Base in San Pedro, California. While in California he met his bride to be Jeanne Marie Hewitt who had come to California from Woodstock, Ontario, Canada to continue her nursing career. They were married on May 28, 1960, in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada and they celebrated 59 and a half years together.

Due to his father’s ill health, they returned to Miles to help in the family service stations. He went to work for Goodyear Proving Grounds as a test driver where he logged over 2 million test miles and retired after 30 years.

Throughout the years he enjoyed supporting his three boys and three grandchildren in all of their activities as Miles Bulldogs. He served on the Miles ISD School Board and was part of the board that was instrumental in passing the bond that included the new gymnasium. Robert was a member of the Lowake Sharp Shooters Gun Club, Miles Lions Club, and Miles Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Miles Methodist Church where he had served as a trustee. In his retirement, he loved woodworking in his shop and running errands for his boys at Sklenarik’s Smoked Meats.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Winz and Berttie Sklenarik, his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Irene Sklenarik, his father and mother-in-law Howard and Esther Hewitt and his sister-in-law Yvonne Hewitt.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne, sons Paul and wife Marla, Howard and wife Wendy, Mark and wife Vanessa, his grandchildren Brian and fiancé Kendra, Joshua and Emily. Also surviving him is brother-in-law Bob Hewitt and Louise Hendriks, nephews Robb and wife Heather Hewitt, David and wife Trish Hewitt, John and wife Bernadette Hewitt and Jacob Lopez, great-nephews Mark, Dylan, Damian, Justin, Eric, Tyler, and Ryan Hewitt.

Pallbearers will be Brian Schwertner, Josh Sklenarik, David Hewitt, Tony Dillon, MarLon Rankin, and Mike West. Honorary Pallbearers are Emily Sklenarik and Dan Young.

The family would like to thank the Fant and Rankin families for all their love and support, his caregivers Margarita Perez, Angie Gonzales, and Cecilia Wheeler, and Hospice of Ballinger.

Memorials may be made to Texas Association of Meat Processors Scholarship Fund, Miles United Methodist Church and the Miles Volunteer Fire Department.