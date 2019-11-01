BHS Athlete of the Week October 26, 2019

The Ballinger Bearcat Athletic Booster Club would like to recognize #5 Bradyn Bowman as the Athlete of the Week for the week ending October 26, 2019.

Bradyn is a junior and the son of Cord and Terilyn Bowman. Bradyn is a WR/DB for the Ballinger Bearcats. In the game against the Merkel Badgers, he had 3 catches for 44 yards and 1 TD on offense, 11 tackles on defense.

Coach Lipsey said Bradyn played a great game on both sides of the ball in the 53-0 win over Merkel. Congratulations to the Bearcat team for the big WIN.

Photo by McDuffee Media.