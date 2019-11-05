Oscar Zertuche February 28, 1960 – November 03, 2019

Oscar Zertuche Jr, 59 years old, of Magnolia, TX passed away on Sunday morning, November 3, 2019.

He was born February 28, 1960, in Ballinger, TX to Oscar and Martha (Rodriguez) Zertuche. He had two younger siblings – Shorty (wife Shana) and Scotty. He met and married the love of his life, Annette Alvarado in 1988 in Ballinger, TX. They made their home in Magnolia, TX to raise their family. Together they had three wonderful daughters, Nancy, Rachel and Victoria, and one grandchild, Samuel Zertuche.

Oscar joined HL&P in 1982 and rose through the company as his family grew. Oscar’s personality and gravitas was larger than life and impacted everyone around him. He loved to exercise and run, his Astros, music of all genres and rescuing dogs. Over the years he and his family participated in races of all distances. He always sought out the full experience in running including dressing up for various races. He was also a wonderful supporter of other people running and shared his passion whenever he could. His daughters would join him in the mud runs, trail runs, marathons and ultras. He always made a point to take the family to Astros games and to attend as many as possible. He was blessed with a grandson this year and shared his passion with him. He and Samuel watched as many games as possible and he even got to take him to his first Astros’ game. His love of music drove him to concerts all over Texas and to a variety of venues. There was always room in his home and heart for another fur baby and over the years he worked with various groups fostering or rescuing animals. It is often said that Oscar never met a stranger and would do anything that needed to be done with a giving heart.

Oscar will missed greatly by his family and friends and is survived by Annette, his wife of 31 years. Daughters Nancy, Rachel and Victoria, and grandson Samuel Zertuche. Parents Oscar Sr and Martha Zertuche. 11 Nephews, 5 Nieces, and 1 Grandniece. In-laws Mary & Robert Lopez, Brother in Laws Arthur (wife Vanessa), Gilbert, Mario (wife Karri), and Jeremy (wife Judy). Other family Jean and Sarah. Furbabies, Spike, Jane, Peanut, Estella, Yuki, Penelope, Lulu and Penelope II.