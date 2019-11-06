Blue vs Red: Ballinger shuts down Coleman

Ballinger hosted the Coleman Bluecats on Friday November 1st for Senior night and they didn’t disappoint the home crowd. After defeating Coleman 41-0 a season ago the Bearcats were able to outperform that mark with A 63-7 victory this year.

Ballinger broke the game open early and kept it going often. Offensively the Bearcats were steady, if not spectacular. Weston Rollwtiz might have found a running buddy at receiver after Garrett Dixon was the first Ballinger receiver other than Rollwitz to post a 100 yard receiving game on the year. This is nothing to take away from the other Bearcat receivers as Bradyn Bowman had 44 receiving yards and Joemarcus Guerrero had 54 total yards.

Rushing wise Cooper Bean had his lowest total carries on the year with 3, but maximized that by havin his highest average per attempt in the game at 25.7 for a total of 77 rushing yards.

Perhaps the surprise of the game was that no Ballinger rushers had over 100 yards, but as a team they had 209 yards on 23 carries with 4 touchdowns.

At quarterback Tyler Vaughn continues to look better each week. In just one half of work Baughn had his second highest total passing yards on the year with 174, but he was a perfect 5 for 5 averaging 34.8 per pass and 3 touchdowns to top it off. Sophomore Carter Arrott is proving to be the perfect backup to Vaughn as the Bearcat offense doesn’t miss a beat once he comes in. Carter was also perfect on the game for 71 yards and a touchdown in relief duty in the second half.

Defensively this might have been the most dominant performance by the Bearcats this year. Ballinger only gave up 29 yards of total offense in the game. The front 7 lived in the Bluecat backfield for the entirety of the game. Cooper Bean, Adam Winn and Fernando Falcon all had 10 tackles. Winn had 3 tackles for loss and Fernando had 4. The Bearcats had 6 sacks in the game, 2 from Falcon, 2 from Beau Perkins, 1 by Winn and the last by Garrett Dixon. Vaughn, Falcon and Jayden Fuentes all caused a fumble with them being recovered by Bean and Busenlehner while Falcon recovered his in the endzone for a Ballinger score.

Players of the Game against Coleman:

I said pick ‘em last week and pick ‘em it was. It seems like everyone on the team either had a career high or season best on one thing or another. Fernando Falcon is playing the best football of his career right now. If he keeps it up with Adam Winn seemingly unstoppable on the other side that is a combination that opponents have to fear. Behind them you have a linebacking core absolutely loaded with players. Cooper Bean does his thing every week. Garrett Dixon is leading the team in tackles for loss and on the other side you have Bowman chasing down ballcarriers as good as anyone. Props this week need to go to the young guys next in line. After pulling the starters, Sophomores Beau Perkins and Jayden Fuentes gave up nothing in the second half.

Offensively it was great to see Darrin Hall back on the field, but the star of the night had to be Garrett Dixon. He is finding the matchups in the seam and on the sideline and just making plays.

Who to Watch Against TLCA:

Due to TLCA not having a JV Ballinger has moved up about 10 more players to go along with the 3 moved up during the season. Look for a lot of guys to get their first Friday night action this week and maybe a few to make some surprising plays. Perkins should get plenty of action to keep Bean healthy for the playoffs and Arrott should be quarterbacking the entire second half.