Jose C Galvan September 20, 1926 – November 04, 2019

Jose Galvan Sr., age 93, passed away peacefully at Cedar Manor Nursing Facility, in San Angelo, Texas, on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born in Hatchel, Tx the oldest of 13 children, born September 20, 1926, to Julio H. And Richarda Castellano Galvan.

On January 16, 1949, Jose married the love of his life Virginia Patino. After marrying they settled in Ballinger where Jose began working as a truck driver. Jose was a humble man with a kind personality. His work ethic was second to none you could almost always catch him outside tinkering with something. There wasn’t a tool, screw, duct tape or can of spray paint that he didn’t own. Whether something was broken or not he always came up with a way to improve it or found a way to incorporate it into his pickup. That way everyone knew when he was coming to town. Above all else, Jose was a proud husband, dad, grandpa, and brother. Many of his stories and memories were those of his younger days. A man that was content with the life he had and loved to share with everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julio and Richarda, his wife Virginia, his sister Margaret Lopez and his grandson Anthony Galvan. He is survived by his sons, Joe Jr. and wife Eloisa Galvan of San Angelo, Harry and wife Rachel Galvan of Ballinger, Tx. Daughter Lupe Galvan of Abilene. Grandchildren Joanna Galvan and husband Jesse Valdez, Joseph Galvan, Larry Galvan, Naomi Mathews, and Husband Tyler, Sarah Galvan, Antonio Galvan, Vanessa Martinez, and Beverly Martinez. Great-grandchildren Sergio, Steven, Jessell, Kolynn, Dylan, Johnathan, Alexis, Sean, Anthony, Landry and Bella. Sisters Antonia Gonzales of Plainview, Juanita Picon of Ballinger, Maria Jalomo of Ballinger, Lupe Villareal of Ballinger, Severiana Aguero of San Angelo, Jovita San Miguel of San Angelo, and Felisha Galvan of Oklahoma. Brothers Julio Jr of Ballinger, Johnny Galvan also of Ballinger, Mike Galvan of Cisco, and Isodias of Arkansas.

A rosary service will be held for Jose at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 6th at 7:00 pm. His funeral mass will be held Thursday, November 7th at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church with Father Yesu presiding.