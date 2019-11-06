Wanda Lucille Gray December 14, 1929 – November 04, 2019

Wanda Hurt Gray, 89, of Ballinger passed away Monday, November 4th, 2019 in Ballinger, Texas.

She was born December 14th, 1929, to Johnny and Delsie (Buckmaster) Harper in Sherwood, Texas. Wanda married Clint Hurt on July 31st, 1946 in Tom Green County. He preceded her in death on November 21st, 1988. She was married to Frank Gray November 14th, 1997; he also preceded her in death on June 13th, 2002. Wanda worked for over eight years as the activity director for Twilight Acres nursing facility.

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, three of her brothers, one sister, her son Bill Hurt, and daughters, Monica Rose and Elizabeth Harper Bennett.

She is survived by her children; her daughter Sandra and husband Dwaine Hardy of Santa Anna, son Kit and wife Debra Hurt of Ballinger, son Mark Hurt of Ballinger, son Johnny Hurt and wife Leta of Ballinger, and son Aron and wife Debbie Hurt of Rowena. She is also survived by brothers Wendell Radford of Brownwood, and Bobby Radford of Kentucky as well as 23 grand-children, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am at 7th Street Baptist Church in Ballinger.

Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.