The Ballinger Bearcat Athletic Booster Club would like to announce #75 Fernando Falcon as the Athlete of the Week for the week ending November 2, 2019.

Fernando is a Senior at BHS and the son of Andria Quirino. He plays OL/DL for the Bearcat team. During the game against the Coleman Bluecats on November 1, Fernando had 10 tackles on defense, 4 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.

Congratulations to the Bearcat team for the 63-7 victory!

Photo by McDuffee Media.